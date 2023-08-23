Former regional leaders urge Pacific nations to hold off support for Australia’s COP31 bid

An alliance of former Pacific national leaders are urging countries in the region to hold off their support on Australia hosting COP31 until it takes stronger action to limit support for fossil fuel projects and subsidies, they announced Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.