Taiwan set to postpone carbon levy to 2025 -media

Published 08:30 on August 23, 2023 / Last updated at 09:14 on August 23, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Other APAC / No Comments

Taiwan plans to push back the timeline for its upcoming carbon levy scheme by a year given the slower-than-expected policy progress, despite rising concerns over the island's climate goals and industry competitiveness, local media has reported.