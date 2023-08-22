US gov’t announces $150 mln in funding for connecting small forest landowners to voluntary carbon market

US President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday announced it will allocate $150 mln in grants to organisations that assist underserved and small acreage landowners in accessing revenue from the sale of carbon credits.