Americas > US gov’t announces $150 mln in funding for connecting small forest landowners to voluntary carbon market

US gov’t announces $150 mln in funding for connecting small forest landowners to voluntary carbon market

Published 22:51 on August 22, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:51 on August 22, 2023  / Graham Gibson /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

US President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday announced it will allocate $150 mln in grants to organisations that assist underserved and small acreage landowners in accessing revenue from the sale of carbon credits.

US President Joe Biden’s administration on Tuesday announced it will allocate $150 mln in grants to organisations that assist underserved and small acreage landowners in accessing revenue from the sale of carbon credits.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software