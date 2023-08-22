EU climate chief officially resigns, with former energy boss Sefcovic named as replacement

EU climate chief Frans Timmermans officially handed in his much-anticipated resignation on Tuesday, with the European Commission temporarily handing responsibilities for the European Green Deal and climate action files to Commissioner Maros Sefcovic.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.