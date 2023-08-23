Large carbon project developer faces cash squeeze, pivots towards consultancy

One of the oldest project developers and traders in the carbon market is pivoting towards consultancy services and seeking project partners after a drastic drop in carbon credit revenue, Carbon Pulse has learned.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.