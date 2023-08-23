Domestic needs and credit fees: GGGI outlines Article 6 key considerations for developing nations

Making sure carbon credit sales don’t impact a seller country’s ability to meet its own targets and setting a fee structure that allows project hosts to make a profit without alienating foreign buyers are among the most important challenges facing developing countries in the implementation of Article 6, according to the Global Green Growth Institute.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.