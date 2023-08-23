Domestic needs and credit fees: GGGI outlines Article 6 key considerations for developing nations

Published 07:09 on August 23, 2023 / Last updated at 07:09 on August 23, 2023 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central / No Comments

Making sure carbon credit sales don't impact a seller country's ability to meet its own targets and setting a fee structure that allows project hosts to make a profit without alienating foreign buyers are among the most important challenges facing developing countries in the implementation of Article 6, according to the Global Green Growth Institute.