$7 trillion investor group asks G20 to reform agricultural subsidies

Thirty-two investors managing $7.3 trillion in assets have asked the G20 group of wealthy countries to align their agricultural subsidies with climate and nature goals.

Policymakers must implement their commitments from last year’s COP15 UN biodiversity conference to reform subsidies harmful to biodiversity by 2025, the investors said in a statement organised by network FAIRR Initiative.

Signatories of the statement include Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) and BNP Paribas Asset Management.

“This alliance … is calling on the G20 finance ministers to uphold their commitment to reform agricultural subsidies so countries can meet their net-zero greenhouse gas emissions commitments by 2050, alongside meeting their commitments to global biodiversity and nature goals,” the group said.

The investor group submitted four recommendations to the G20:

Link financial support to environmental performance-related conditions such as greenhouse gas emissions reductions and biodiversity protection Incentivise sustainable agricultural practices over those that harm the environment Stop supporting carbon-intensive commodities like red meat Increase funding for stakeholders affected by reforms to ensure a fair transition

“Harmful subsidies are incentivising the over-production and over-consumption of certain high-carbon agricultural products,” the group said.

“The repurposing of subsidies aligns with government, multilateral, and private sector commitments and efforts to transition to reach net-zero and protect and restore nature by 2050, and is essential for investors with a long-term investment horizon.”

Almost $500 billion provided annually to agricultural producers by governments is price distorting and harmful to nature, according to a UN report published in 2021.

Under ‘target 18’ from the final agreement at COP15, which took place last December, governments agreed to “identify by 2025, and eliminate, phase out or reform subsidies harmful to biodiversity … starting with the most harmful incentives”.

Alexander Burr, ESG policy lead at Legal & General Investment Management, said: “There is a real opportunity for governments worldwide to transform their vast, environmentally harmful, agricultural support programmes in a manner that supports a just transition to net zero and the restoration of nature.”

By Tom Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com