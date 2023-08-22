Singapore adds Sri Lanka to stable of Article 6 carbon trading partners

Singapore on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sri Lanka to collaborate on trading carbon credits aligned with Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.