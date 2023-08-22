Vietnamese conglomerate works to improve emissions reporting via local RECs registry

A Vietnamese conglomerate with 600 megawatts of renewable power under operation and over 800 MW more in the pipeline has signed with a Singaporean ESG reporting powerhouse to assist the nation’s 785,000-plus small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) better report their emissions and carbon footprints.
