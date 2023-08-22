ASEAN makes move towards ‘interoperable’ carbon market as part of climate strategy

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has signed a strategy for carbon neutrality with eight targeted outcomes that include enhancing interoperable carbon markets and the necessary standardisations of carbon, greenhouse gas emissions, and energy efficiency reporting.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.