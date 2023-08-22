Asia Pacific > ASEAN makes move towards ‘interoperable’ carbon market as part of climate strategy

ASEAN makes move towards ‘interoperable’ carbon market as part of climate strategy

Published 10:51 on August 22, 2023  /  Last updated at 11:00 on August 22, 2023  / Helen Clark /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Other APAC  /  No Comments

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has signed a strategy for carbon neutrality with eight targeted outcomes that include enhancing interoperable carbon markets and the necessary standardisations of carbon, greenhouse gas emissions, and energy efficiency reporting.

