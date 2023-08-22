Euro Markets: EUAs, UKAs strengthen on bullish energy complex and speculative trading

Benchmark European carbon prices rose as much as 3% on Tuesday as participants eyed up key technical resistance levels, with support continuing to filter in from the risk of strikes at a key Australian LNG export terminal that boosted continental gas contracts, while UKAs soared as much as 14%, to levels last seen in July, on bullish British energy prices and speculative trading.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.