Euro Markets: EUAs, UKAs strengthen on bullish energy complex and speculative trading

Published 13:19 on August 22, 2023 / Last updated at 18:16 on August 22, 2023 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

Benchmark European carbon prices rose as much as 3% on Tuesday as participants eyed up key technical resistance levels, with support continuing to filter in from the risk of strikes at a key Australian LNG export terminal that boosted continental gas contracts, while UKAs soared as much as 14%, to levels last seen in July, on bullish British energy prices and speculative trading.