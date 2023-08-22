Asia Pacific > NZ may apply new ETS governance standards from 2025, investigations into national exchange to continue

NZ may apply new ETS governance standards from 2025, investigations into national exchange to continue

Published 07:54 on August 22, 2023  /  Last updated at 10:09 on August 22, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

New Zealand might apply new governance standards to its emissions trading scheme from 2025, and will begin work to procure a national exchange, but no final decision to proceed with it has been made, the government said Tuesday.

