Policy and national oil giants drive SE Asian renewables push

Published 05:03 on August 22, 2023 / Last updated at 09:52 on August 22, 2023 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Other APAC / No Comments

Southeast Asian national oil companies are poised to increase spending on renewable energy, with each of the major companies picking an area where they see the greatest synergies, although the majority of spend in low carbon sectors is still coming from elsewhere, according to a report released this week.