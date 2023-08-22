Americas > Bahamas drafts carbon market regulations more than a year after PM unveiled legislation

Bahamas drafts carbon market regulations more than a year after PM unveiled legislation

Published 04:35 on August 22, 2023  /  Last updated at 06:49 on August 22, 2023  / Joan Pinto /  Americas, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary  /  No Comments

The Bahamas Office of the Prime Minister released a draft of the country’s proposed carbon market and GHG regulations on Friday, providing guidance for carbon credit sales, GHG reduction initiatives, and emissions allowances.

