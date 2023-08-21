US federal judge asked to dismiss class action lawsuit against Delta Air Lines’ carbon neutrality claims

Published 22:26 on August 21, 2023 / Last updated at 02:19 on August 22, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Delta Air Lines issued a motion to dismiss the putative class action lawsuit filed against the carrier for allegedly misrepresenting the total environmental impact of its business operations through advertisements of its pioneering carbon-neutrality claims, a US federal court filing showed on Friday.