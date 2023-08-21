RGGI Market: RGA prices gain slightly on speculator interest in programme review, “noise”

Published 22:21 on August 21, 2023 / Last updated at 22:21 on August 21, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI Allowance prices climbed by double digits this past week as a combination of speculator interest in the Third Program Review and one entity adjusting positions bumped up values.