MRV-MEAL Technical Lead, Eden Reforestation Projects – Remote

JOB TITLE: MRV-MEAL Technical Lead

MRV-MEAL Technical Lead LOCATION: Remote

Remote DEPARTMENT: Technical Team

Technical Team REPORTS TO: Technical Team Deputy Director

Technical Team Deputy Director POSITION STATUS: Full-time

Full-time CLASSIFICATION: Exempt

Exempt SALARY RANGE: $75,000K – $101,000K USD

$75,000K – $101,000K USD APPLY ONLINE: Eden Careers: MRV-MEAL Lead

Eden Careers: MRV-MEAL Lead POSITIONS AVAILABLE: 1

1 CLOSE DATE: September 8, 2023

COMPANY SUMMARY: Eden Reforestation Projects (Eden) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization facilitating landscape restoration and community development through nature-based solutions. Compassionate Carbon (CC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eden which facilitates carbon-financed conservation and restoration initiatives. Eden/CC work in developing regions of the world to protect and restore forests and ecosystems by working with local communities to address and mitigate the drivers of landscape degradation. Eden has active programming in Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

POSITION SUMMARY: The MRV-MEAL Technical Lead is responsible for the development, management, and quality assurance of Eden’s global verification program, Forest Inventory Management System and its alignment to MRV/MEAL requirements for carbon and landscape standards. This position will play a lead role in building Eden’s global environmental and socio-economic impact reporting capabilities, a key pillar of Eden’s growth strategy and stakeholder transparency. They will be responsible for the timely execution of reporting, monitoring, verification and evaluation for partners, grantors, and investors for Eden/CC’s larger body of interests. They will work directly with country-level monitoring teams, ensuring staff are properly trained and follow monitoring requirements and standards. They will be responsible for monitoring and evaluation data analysis to inform external reporting requirements and internal management decisions, including continuous improvement, consistency, and QA/QC processes.

This position sits within the Technical Team, reports to the Technical Team Deputy Director, and collaborates closely with the Chief International Operating Officer and the wider International Programs Team.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

MEAL Systems Development

Support and train programmatic staff on MEAL principles and practices, facilitating capacity to design and implement industry standard planning, monitoring and evaluation methods.

Provide support to performance planning monitoring. Design and develop tools to facilitate country teams to gather on-the-ground socio-economic and environmental data relating to project results.

Keep abreast of MEAL needs to develop systems to report to landscape and carbon standards, including but not limited to: Verra Climate, Community and Biodiversity; Verra Landscape Standard, as well as others being developed.

Coordinate with country/regional teams, including the Development and Marketing Team and Technical Team.

Support analyses on new landscapes to inform issue briefs and risk exposure reports.

In collaboration with departmental stakeholders and the IT team, develop and stage roll out of the Forest Inventory Management System.

Reporting

Develop and implement a reporting calendar for all carbon and landscape projects.

Support Technical Team to update all datasets, GIS mapping software, and communication tracking systems to ensure contacts, meetings, deliverables, news flow, and other important information is tracked and available.

Monitor project activities, outputs, and impact on a regular basis and assist the International Programs Team in preparing project progress reports.

Oversee the Eden CRM regarding monitoring, photo, and video verification assets.

Support Compassionate Carbon with Monitoring, Reporting and Verification systems for carbon projects where applicable.

Regularly review Eden’s Global Monitoring and Evaluation program to ensure compliance with standards and metrics.

Resource Development

Coordinate with regional directors, country directors and the Technical and Development teams on grant opportunities; assist as requested with MEAL components- theory of change, results framework, budget for MEAL activities and staff.

Provide key information and reports to regional directors and the Development Team to help cultivate and maintain strong relations with donors and business partners.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Leads through vision and values, keeping these at the forefront of decision-making and action.

Deep understanding of environmental restoration approaches, especially forestry and land resource management.

Demonstrates drive and determination to achieve both results and success; can be counted upon to successfully exceed goals; regularly pushes self and others for results; bottom-line oriented, persisting despite obstacles and opposition.

Facilitates creation of responsive and flexible systems, managing competing and urgent tasks, with a strong capacity to delegate, and make decisions as required.

Energetic, flexible, and collaborative; a team leader who can positively and productively impact both strategic and tactical initiatives; can nimbly learn and adapt based on experience and evidence.

Exceptional written, oral, interpersonal, and presentation skills and the ability to effectively interface with a wide variety of individuals.

Ability to juggle and prioritize multiple projects with a balance of efficiency and accuracy.

Demonstrated discretion in handling sensitive and/or confidential information.

Superior technical skills in MRV-MEAL design and implementation, baseline survey design, implementation, evaluation, and performance monitoring.

Ability to learn and adopt new systems and/or software.

EXPERIENCE, EDUCATION, AND ADDITIONAL QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s Degree or higher in Environmental or Social Sciences, Evaluation, Project Management, or relevant international development field with specialized training/certification in monitoring and evaluation.

Five or more years of relevant experience in monitoring and evaluation, impact assessment, and project design and management, focusing on forestry, conservation, natural resource management or climate projects.

Complete knowledge of best practices and current trends in large-scale landscape monitoring and evaluation.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, G Suite, ArcGIS, Esri products, Kobo Toolbox, and Salesforce preferred.

Demonstrated and proven record to work in a multidisciplinary team under changeable and complex circumstances and evolving priorities.

WORK AND PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Requires a commitment to work in a global asynchronous team with atypical hours.

Occasional exposure to prevalent weather conditions during travel

Required to move about in an office environment, sit for extensive periods working on a computer, and frequently use hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping. It also includes bending, twisting, regular walking, and reaching with hands and arms.

Required to move about in project sites, must have sufficient balance to navigate rugged terrain, stooping, kneeling, crouching, and grabbing with hands. Overall mobility is essential.

Ability to lift to 25 pounds above shoulder height.

Legal authorization to live and work in the country of residence.

Eden Reforestation Projects is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills.

DISCLAIMER: The information contained herein is not intended to be an all-inclusive list of the duties and responsibilities of the job, nor are they intended to be an all-inclusive list of the skills and abilities required to do the job. The duties and responsibilities in this job description may be subject to change at any time due to reasonable accommodation or other reasons.

Apply online here.