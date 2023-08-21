India approves major green hydrogen push, experts flag challenges

Published August 21, 2023 / Nikita Pandey

India's federal government over the weekend approved its ambitious National Green Hydrogen Mission, including both electrolysis-based and biomass-based hydrogen production methods in the scope of “green hydrogen”, though observers say major challenges must be overcome for the nation to earn its coveted role as a global hub.