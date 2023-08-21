Asia Pacific > Australian energy giant plans Scope 3 wind down by 2024

Australian energy giant plans Scope 3 wind down by 2024

Published 11:18 on August 21, 2023  /  Last updated at 12:07 on August 21, 2023  / Helen Clark /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

One of Australia’s big three ‘gentailers’ on Monday released its emissions plan, promising to launch a Scope 3 emissions reductions plan by the end of next year while remaining committed to offering clients power and gas products backed by carbon credits.

