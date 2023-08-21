Australia closes hydrogen roadmap consultation, gets ready to play catch-up

Australia has closed consultation on its hydrogen strategy, an update to its 2019 paper which was one of the first national hydrogen strategies and offered under the prior Coalition government.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.