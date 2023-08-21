Baosteel securities arm secures CCER purchase deal

A securities arm of China’s Baoshan Iron & Steel (Baosteel) has inked a deal to secure domestically issued offsets from a Shanghai-listed environmental solution provider for the coming three years, as China is ramping up efforts to expand the scope of its national carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.