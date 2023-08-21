Assistant Managers Carbon Crediting Strategy and Coordination, Clean Energy Regulator – Canberra

At the Clean Energy Regulator, you’re signing up for a challenging and rewarding workplace. All our work is connected to measuring, managing, reducing or offsetting carbon emissions and increasing the use of clean energy in Australia.

About Us

The Clean Energy Regulator administers the carbon pricing mechanism, the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting Scheme, the Carbon Farming Initiative, the Renewable Energy Target and the Australian National Registry of Emissions Units (the five schemes). Our purpose is to build a clean energy future for Australia. Our vision is to support Australia in transitioning to a low carbon economy through an informed and efficient market for carbon and investment in renewable energy.

Our People

We say hello in the elevator and go above and beyond to help each other in our day-to-day work. If you’re a collaborator, passionate about the environment and love to innovate, you’ll fit right in!

We pride ourselves on our diverse and inclusive workplace. If you’re Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander peoples, living with disability or a mature age worker, we encourage you to apply.

About the Role

As an Assistant Manager – Carbon Crediting Strategy and Coordination, you will play a pivotal role in supporting the Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) Scheme. You will support the section manager and senior executive by providing strategic input on how to approach complex and technical policy problems that affect the Scheme Operations Division. You will also identify and appropriately manage changes to ACCU Scheme regulatory policy and legislative changes. Along with managing a small team, you will also have the opportunity to build strong networks with colleagues across the agency and with the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, external clients, and stakeholders.

How to Apply

To learn more about the role, please click on ‘Apply’ from this website to view the Candidate Information Pack. You will need a Resume or CV (maximum of 3 pages). You are not required to submit any written response in your initial application. If you are successful in progressing to interview, you will be invited to complete an online written task which will need to be completed prior to your interview.

Other Benefits

We offer a range of benefits to our employees, including:

• Great work-life balance. We are committed to keeping you energised and committed in your role and our purpose.

• Supports and promotes flexible working, including remote options on negotiation.

• Competitive salary packaging and leave options, including purchase leave.

• Diverse, supportive, inclusive and agile work environment, with staff at all levels being part of conversations with the senior executive and being offered the opportunity to experience different types of work.

• A wide range of learning and development opportunities.

Closing Date: 11:30pm (AEST) on Sunday, 03 September 2023