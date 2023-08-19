UNEP FI asks investors to target their biodiversity spending amid global mismatch

Countries with the greatest biodiversity richness are the ones spending the least on nature, the UNEP Finance Initiative (FI) has found, urging investors to identify whether they are contributing to the trend.

Comparing environmental protection spending and biodiversity richness data in 106 countries, UNEP FI found that 58% of nations spend less than 0.5% of their GDP on protecting the environment and that the regions with the highest biodiversity richness – Asia, Africa, North America, and South America – were the lowest spenders.

“Our mapping highlighted a global mismatch between the level of biodiversity richness and environment-positive expenditure,” UNEP FI said in an article posted on its website.

“Specifically, big spenders on nature-positive activities were mainly least to medium biodiverse countries, while most biodiverse countries spent the least on nature, with an exception for Australia whose rich nature and biodiversity scene received a proportionate amount of government spending.”

The findings might not be all too surprising, given many of the most biodiversity rich countries in the world are also among the poorest.

UNEP FI also noted that countries with low biodiversity scores may not be inherently less biodiverse, but that it might mean that natural capital in the area has already been severely damaged.

The Finance Initiative is a collection of over 500 banks, insurers, and investors working towards a more sustainable global economy, and it now encourages investors everywhere to investigate whether their nature spending contributes to the mismatch,

“Based on this mapping, we encourage UNEP FI members and other financial institutions to identify where their investments and operations are and whether they occur in areas with high biodiversity richness and low government expenditure on nature,” UNEP FI said.

It also recommended steps for financials to consider novel approaches to complement government spending on nature.

“Blended finance, or private finance sources such as biodiversity offsets and credit markets should be considered a key instrument in tandem with government expenditure,” it said.

As a first step in that direction, UNEP FI said financials could sign up to the UNEP-backed Biodiversity Credit Alliance (BCA), an organisation launched at the sidelines of the global negotiations in Montreal last December to help formulate the foundations of a credible and scalable biodiversity credit market.

It was founded by a group of companies primarily involved in developing nature protection and restoration projects.

Financials should also engage with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) to support the shift of financial flow to nature-positive instruments, UNEP FI said.

By Stian Reklev – stian@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our weekly biodiversity newsletter ***