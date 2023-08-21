Biodiversity at breaking point without new funds for developing countries, say NGOs at global nature assembly

A group of NGOs are calling for funding to jump-start a global biodiversity fund at an international environmental assembly week, a move that they see as essential to stem biodiversity loss.

World governments meet this week at the 7th Assembly of the Global Environment Facility (GEF), in Vancouver, Canada, where they will launch the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBF Fund), a new source of funding for protecting species and ecosystems globally.

In the lead-up to the launch of the new fund, WWF joined with BirdLife International, Conservation International, The Nature Conservancy, and others to publish an open letter that called for donor countries to arrive at the GEF Assembly ready to announce ambitious contributions to the GBF Fund.

“At the GEF Assembly in Vancouver, donor countries must announce new international biodiversity finance to support the conservation efforts of developing countries. This will send an important political signal while kick-starting scaled up financing from all sources. With the planet teetering on critical climate and nature tipping points, there can be no delay or ambivalence,” said Lin Li, senior director of global policy and advocacy at WWF International.

The GEF is the world’s largest environmental donor and has a remit to develop the GBF Fund to pay for the implementation of the framework that was agreed in Montreal last December. It expects initial contributions to hit $200 million from three donors by Dec. 2023.

Overseeing and approving the organisation’s budget, the GEF Council approved plans to establish the “game-changing” fund back in June, which will be managed separately from its main budget. However, since then no countries have pledged funds prior to its launch.

The new GBF Fund was agreed upon as part of the COP15 UN Biodiversity Conference Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) in December last year. To many, the Global Biodiversity Framework was to biodiversity what the Paris Agreement was to climate change.

The agreement saw a strong emphasis on funding strategies at the national level to stem the flow of biodiversity loss and involve both public and private stakeholders.

Target 19 of the framework aims to boost financial flows to generate more than $200 billion in biodiversity-related funding by 2030 from both public and private sources and to ensure financial flows to developing countries hit $20 bln by 2025, not all of which will be raised through the new GEF-led fund.

Much of this funding will contribute to the implementation of National Biodiversity Strategies and Actions Plans, but activities under Target 19 are also looking to leverage innovative private payment schemes such as green bonds and biodiversity credit mechanisms.

The GBF fund is due to be announced on Wednesday at the GEF Assembly in Vancouver.

