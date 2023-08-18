Business Development Associate, FCF India – New Delhi

Position Overview:

As a Business Development Associate at FCF India, you will play a crucial role in identifying and pursuing growth opportunities within the carbon market. You will leverage your technical understanding of carbon projects and feasibility assessments to engage potential clients, develop proposals, and build lasting relationships. Your efforts will contribute to the expansion of our business and the advancement of sustainable initiatives. The position will be based out of New Delhi with occasional travel (20%) within the country and outside. The applicants must have a requisite work permit to work in India.

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

• Identify and pursue new business opportunities within the carbon market by conducting market research, networking, and lead generation.

• Proactively reach out to potential clients, partners, and stakeholders to introduce our services and establish productive relationships.

• Create compelling and tailored proposals that effectively communicate the value of our services, addressing client needs and project requirements.

• Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with clients, partners, and industry stakeholders to foster long-term collaboration and growth.

• Continuously monitor industry developments, competitor activities, and market trends to identify strategic opportunities and stay ahead of the curve.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including project managers, technical experts, and marketing, to ensure seamless project execution and client satisfaction.

• Maintain accurate records of business development activities, client interactions, and progress toward goals.

• Develop and maintain a comprehensive understanding of the carbon market, including regulatory frameworks, market trends, and industry players.

• Perform feasibility assessments for potential carbon projects, analyzing technical, and environmental aspects to determine project viability.

We ask for:

• Bachelor’s degree in Business, Environmental Science, Engineering, or a related field.

• Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) or a related field.

• Proven experience of 2-3 years in business development, preferably in the carbon market or climate change.

• Technical understanding of carbon projects, carbon markets, and feasibility assessments.

• Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to craft compelling proposals and engage effectively with clients.

• Proficiency in market research, lead generation, and client relationship management.

• Self-motivated, results-driven, and able to work independently as well as part of a team.

• Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously.

• Proficiency in relevant software tools (MS Office suite, CRM software, etc.).

• A passion for sustainability and a commitment to driving positive environmental impact.

We Offer:

• An interesting position at a dynamic company where a lot of development initiatives can be implemented with a strong purpose.

• Competitive remuneration at par with industry standards.

• Informal hands-on corporate culture.

• A work-life balance with 5 days working in a week.

Application Process:

Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume and a cover letter detailing their relevant experience and how they meet the qualifications for the position to admin@fcfindia.in with the subject line “Business Development Associate Application – [Your Name]”. Interviews will be held on a rolling basis.

For more information about the position, please email us at admin@fcfindia.in or abatra@fcfindia.in

FCF India is an equal opportunities employer.

We consider all qualified applicants for employment without regard to race, religion, color, sex, gender identity and/or expression, sexual orientation, age, or disability.