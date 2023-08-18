Asia Pacific > Hydrogen will be essential to decarbonise shipping but hurdles aplenty, experts say

Hydrogen will be essential to decarbonise shipping but hurdles aplenty, experts say

Published 07:32 on August 18, 2023  /  Last updated at 07:39 on August 18, 2023  / Helen Clark /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Carbon taxes could make the use of hydrogen as a marine fuel more economic, an expert with the Australian Maritime College at the University of Tasmania told a webinar this week.

Carbon taxes could make the use of hydrogen as a marine fuel more economic, an expert with the Australian Maritime College at the University of Tasmania told a webinar this week.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software