MRV Manager, CO280 – San Francisco/Vancouver

Job Title: MRV Manager

Reports to: Chief Commercial Officer

Company Overview:

We are a leading project developer of carbon negative projects dedicated to radically altering the trajectory of climate change. Our mission is to lead the world in carbon dioxide removal that sets the highest standards of permanence, quality, affordability at scale. We partner with industrial emitters, technology companies and CO2 transport and storage companies to build, own and operate best-in-class carbon negative projects. Our projects will capture and sequester 10 million tons per year by 2030. We sell CDR – Carbon Dioxide Removals – as our primary revenue source. As the MRV Manager, you will play a crucial role in driving the company’s MRV and LCA strategy and help inform how we access segments of the carbon markets. You will also play a critical role with customers in their due diligence process throughout the sales cycle and during onboarding.

Our Values: We are a veteran team with a track record of successfully developing and implementing large scale climate infrastructure projects. Our values are at the center of everything we do: We do the right thing, we are hopeful, we have a sense of urgency, we collaborate, and we deliver.

Job Overview:

As the MRV Manager, you will be responsible for accelerating, coordinating, and leading the path towards third-party verification and certification of our Carbon Dioxide Removal Credits. An expert on the CDR ecosystem as it currently exists, your due diligence and analysis will refine our understanding of our customers’ needs and define how to effectively deliver solutions to them. You will be our in-house expert on VCM registry standards as well as compliance market standards, also acting in a client-facing role in support of the Commercial team as needed. Determining and executing our certification strategy, you will ensure a seamless connection between our certified CDR and major carbon market standards in order to provide surety for our customers. Effective quantitative analysis and tracking of our LCA and MRV will be critical to success in this role.

You will collaborate closely with all functions in the company, in particular project development, marketing, and sales. Your strategic thinking, innovative ideas, and ability to build strong relationships will be critical in driving the growth and success of our business. At CO280 we believe everyone is a “player-coach,” meaning we all manage & lead, but we also all roll up our sleeves and execute on our goals directly.

Responsibilities:

Understand all aspects of carbon projects, registries, methodologies, and the process for issuance of verified carbon credits.

Set the vision and roadmap for methodology development and the measurement and modeling capabilities we offer to our offtake partners; own documentation of same.

Participate in ongoing customer communications regarding MRV and LCA by acting in a presales consulting capacity and ensure successful onboarding after contracts are finalized.

Lead the preparation of carbon project descriptions and verification documentation under recognized, or new, carbon standards to achieve successfully validated projects.

Manage consultants and third-party auditors to deliver reliable MRV to our CDR customers.

Lead and manage relationships with existing registries and standard setting bodies as well as emerging registries and new entities.

Lead successful project submissions and verification to registries, interacting with project developers, auditors, and registries.

Lead due diligence through ongoing dialogue with customers as well as thought leaders and other sources that contribute to ecosystem and market understanding.

Utilize various methodologies for writing project design docs, verifying and issuing carbon credits.

Understand carbon project development process (e.g., origination, certification, validation, and verification), as well as best practices in the voluntary carbon market (VCM).

Be an in-house expert on the ever-changing developments in compliance carbon markets and advise Chief Commercial Officer on strategies for compliance market access.

Build internal knowledge system for carbon standards and co-benefit standards.

Develop and manage a complex CDR inventory management and credit issuance system, or internal registry.

Lead development and revision of existing and/or new methodologies under various standards as needed.

Interface with project financing stakeholders, field implementation partners and project delivery teams to ensure plans reflect standards and methodology requirements.

Interface with project partners to collect and manage data required for internal forecasts and models, and to calculate project LCA’s.

Build and augment internal tools and methodologies that improve our ability to analyze, understand, and validate project CDR delivery.

Qualifications:

5+ years working in analytical and customer facing roles with 3+ years of relevant experience in carbon market methodologies and standards.

Strong technical, scientific or research background with strong quantitative skills. An advanced degree in a related field desirable.

Strong understanding of methodologies and carbon registry standard requirements and experience writing, updating, and publishing carbon methodologies.

Strong understanding of the key principles of the voluntary carbon standards such as Verra VCS/CCB and Gold Standard, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Adaptive and creative with a depth of knowledge in methodologies as well as experience in carbon project validation and verification.

Knowledge of new developments in the VCM, including accreditation (e.g., ISO, Verra, Gold Standard), codes of best practices (e.g., ICROA, ICVCM), the role of DMRV, alignment with Paris Agreement requirements (e.g., Article 6), government mandates (e.g., CARB, EPA, DOE).

Familiarity with carbon offsetting (e.g., interventions in scope 3), SDG & ESG reporting, and Net Zero.

Knowledge of forestry practices and biomass sourcing is a plus.

Experience in life cycle assessment.

Meticulous and detail-obsessed; organized, systematic, and efficient.

Able to work with ambiguity and unstructured or inconsistent data.

Experience in fostering collaboration and driving results.

Exceptional strategic thinking and analytical skills, with the ability to translate insights into actionable plans.

Ability to manage multiple priorities and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to effectively convey complex concepts to diverse audiences in written and verbal forms.

Passion for sustainability, climate change mitigation, and environmental stewardship.

Join our dynamic team in a critical leadership role to radically alter the trajectory of climate change.

Respondents should address their applications to careers@co280.com or visit our website and apply at www.co280.com.