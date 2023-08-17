Business Development Manager, CO280 – San Francisco/Vancouver

Job Title: Business Development Manager

Reports to: Chief Commercial Officer

Company Overview:

We are a leading project developer of carbon negative projects dedicated to radically altering the trajectory of climate change. Our mission is to lead the world in carbon dioxide removal that sets the highest standards of permanence, quality, affordability at scale.

We partner with industrial emitters, technology companies and CO2 transport and storage companies to build, own and operate best-in-class carbon negative projects. Our projects will capture and sequester 10 million tonnes per year by 2030.

We make and sell CDR – Carbon Dioxide Removal credits. As the Business Development Manager, you will play a crucial role in driving the company’s go to market strategy, building our strategic knowledge of the market, and ultimately acting as a key driver of CDR sales.

Our Values: We are a veteran team with a track record of successfully developing and implementing large scale climate infrastructure projects. Our values are at the center of everything we do: We do the right thing, we are hopeful, we have a sense of urgency, we collaborate, and we deliver.

Job Overview:

The Business Development Manager is integral to the growth and success of our team. The CDR market is new and rapidly evolving with fundamentals that are not yet fully developed. The key functions for this role are to enhance the market understanding and to analyze information, identify opportunities for growth and seize those opportunities – whether cultivating relationships with new clients and partners or expanding operations in existing fields. CO280 is poised to be a market-creating company and your job will be to help inform how we do this and to execute on the vision you help create. Your goal will be to drive sustainable financial growth through accurate CDR market analysis and the development of meaningful, reciprocally beneficial client relationships. Combining strong analytical skills with a passion for customer relationships and just the right amount of hustle, your insights will result in a fully understood and properly prioritized market to pursue in concert with the Commercial team.

You will collaborate closely with all functions in the company, in particular product development, marketing, and sales. Your strategic thinking, innovative ideas, and ability to build strong relationships will be critical in driving the growth and success of our business. At CO280 we believe everyone should be capable of operating on a strategic level but we also all roll up our sleeves and execute on our goals directly. As one of the first members of our commercial team, you be a key part of our culture and sales growth.

Responsibilities:

Build relationships with prospective CDR customers using your existing network and your knowledge of the carbon market.

Identify and contact potential CDR customers through direct approach and networking tactics such as conference attendance and online research.

Develop and maintain trusted relationships with CDR prospects, new and existing customers by taking a consultative approach and sharing information regarding the marketplace and potential solutions.

Engage in dialogue with potential clients to learn about their CDR portfolios and needs, purchasing plans, budgets and financial imperatives, and procurement process to effectively qualify and prioritize customer opportunities.

Develop and map out the network of key decision makers and influencers within target customer organizations; track and maintain them in a CRM tool.

Research and identify new leads and business opportunities – including new markets, growth areas, trends, customers, partnerships, products, and services – or new ways of reaching existing markets.

Analyze CDR and eFuels market opportunities and help formulate a growth strategy focused both on revenue growth and customer relationship development.

Conduct research to discern CDR and eFuels ecosystem market dynamics, identify new markets and potential market makers, and prioritize potential clients based on anticipated CDR or eFuels needs.

Conduct customer interviews at multiple levels within organizations; arrange, prepare, and deliver presentations to relevant contacts.

Help customize and prepare proposals that effectively mirror customer formats while ensuring adherence to C280 policies and guidelines.

Gather intelligence from trusted customer contacts and act as the voice of the customer within CO280.

Identify and manage risks and potential derailers for prospective customers and partners.

Provide trustworthy feedback and after-sales support to address client issues or concerns.

Qualifications:

At least 5 years of experience as a business development manager, sales executive or in a relevant role – ideally at a consulting firm or venture capital fund.

Savvy about the CDR market or carbon markets and connected within the ecosystem.

Ability to think on your feet and respond to shifting customer requirements.

Exceptional strategic thinking and analytical skills, with the ability to translate insights into actionable plans.

Possess a Bachelor’s degree.

Experience with client interaction, delivering presentations, and developing leads.

Passion for positioning a market maker and market leader.

Fearless in relentless pursuit of information via connections and customer relationships.

Attention to detail and ability to analyze complex information.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to effectively represent the company in-person and in a variety of media.

Highly intelligent with sophisticated problem-solving abilities and mental agility.

Goal setting, time management, and planning skills.

Proficiency in MS Office and CRM software.

Broad knowledge of the carbon capture, emission removal, or related markets.

Communication and negotiation skills.

Ability to build rapport at all levels and with various functions.

Experience in fostering collaboration and driving results.

Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to effectively convey complex concepts to diverse audiences.

Passion for sustainability, climate change mitigation, and environmental stewardship.

Domain knowledge about CDR or carbon markets is a plus.

If you meet most but not all of these criteria, we would still like to hear from you.

Join our dynamic team in a critical leadership role to radically alter the trajectory of climate change.

Respondents should address their applications to careers@co280.com or visit our website and apply at www.co280.com.