WCI Markets: CCAs drop ahead of auction, WCAs climb towards record highs after reserve sale

Published 23:19 on August 17, 2023 / Last updated at 23:19 on August 17, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) declined heading into Wednesday's Q3 auction as entities geared up to buy volume, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) lifted this week following the publication of results from the sold-out reserve sale.