European carbon prices rose for the fifth time in the last six sessions on Thursday, climbing to their highest in 13 days and shrugging off the weakest auction in seven weeks as buying activity picked up slightly, while energy markets continued to consolidate amid uncertainty over LNG supply in the coming weeks.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.