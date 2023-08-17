Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:49 on August 17, 2023 / Last updated at 12:49 on August 17, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

European carbon prices rose for the fifth time in the last six sessions on Thursday, climbing to their highest in 13 days and shrugging off the weakest auction in seven weeks as buying activity picked up slightly, while energy markets continued to consolidate amid uncertainty over LNG supply in the coming weeks.