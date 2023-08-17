Climate tech investor to generate 250k agriculture carbon credits in Europe in 2024

A European climate tech investment marketplace for the agriculture industry is to generate 250,000 carbon credits in Europe next year from sustainable farming carbon projects, it said Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.