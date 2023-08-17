Japan’s Mitsui enters regenerative agriculture market through US acquisition

Published 08:11 on August 17, 2023 / Last updated at 09:46 on August 17, 2023

Japanese trading house Mitsui has invested in a US-based project developer to help accelerate the promotion of regenerative agriculture as part of its growing involvement in the global market for nature capital, it announced Thursday.