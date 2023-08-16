California identifies fall release for draft LCFS rulemaking package

Published 23:20 on August 16, 2023 / Last updated at 23:20 on August 16, 2023 / Allison Gacad / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB on Wednesday gave further insight regarding the start of its formal rulemaking to amend the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), with opportunities for public comment in advance of the release of the draft package.