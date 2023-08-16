Americas > UPDATE – First-ever Washington carbon reserve auction sells out both allowance tiers

UPDATE – First-ever Washington carbon reserve auction sells out both allowance tiers

Published 21:06 on August 16, 2023  /  Last updated at 23:15 on August 16, 2023  / William Koblensky Varela /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

The first-ever Allowance Price Containment Reserve sale in Washington state’s WCI-modelled cap-and-trade programme sold all permits in both tiers, according to results published Wednesday.

*Updates with further detail, reaction*

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software