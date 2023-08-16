UPDATE – First-ever Washington carbon reserve auction sells out both allowance tiers

Published 21:06 on August 16, 2023 / Last updated at 23:15 on August 16, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, US / No Comments

The first-ever Allowance Price Containment Reserve sale in Washington state’s WCI-modelled cap-and-trade programme sold all permits in both tiers, according to results published Wednesday.