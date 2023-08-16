Data firm outlines process for mapping out forestry levels for Verra’s new consolidated REDD methodology

A UK-based digital MRV company has underlined the double-layered process of data gathering to be used to establish deforestation baselines as part of Verra’s in-development consolidated methodology for the REDD avoided deforestation sector.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.