EU greenhouse gas output fell nearly 3% in Q1, with ETS-covered sectors diverging in their rate of decrease

Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from sectors covered by the EU ETS showed varied signs of decrease in the first months of 2023 as total emissions across the 27-nation bloc as a whole fell by nearly 3% year-on-year, according to EU data released on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.