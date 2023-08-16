EU greenhouse gas output fell nearly 3% in Q1, with ETS-covered sectors diverging in their rate of decrease

Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from sectors covered by the EU ETS showed varied signs of decrease in the first months of 2023 as total emissions across the 27-nation bloc as a whole fell by nearly 3% year-on-year, according to EU data released on Wednesday.