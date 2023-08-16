State government order sparks concerns India’s new forestry act will bring deforestation, despite U-turn

Published 14:47 on August 16, 2023 / Last updated at 14:47 on August 16, 2023 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Other APAC / No Comments

There are growing concerns in India that a controversial new forestry act adopted last month will drive deforestation after a state government ordered that a specific forest category was no longer covered by law, even if that order has been put on hold temporarily.