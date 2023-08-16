Americas > Green fertiliser company eyes future carbon credit sales via its South American project

Green fertiliser company eyes future carbon credit sales via its South American project

Published 17:20 on August 16, 2023  /  Last updated at 17:22 on August 16, 2023  / tom51704900 /  Americas, EMEA, International, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A London-listed fertiliser and green hydrogen company is targeting carbon credits as a major revenue source for its South American upcoming project.

A London-listed fertiliser and green hydrogen company is targeting carbon credits as a major revenue source for its South American upcoming project.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software