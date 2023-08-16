NZ parliament debating industrial allocation, ETS late payment penalty legislation

New Zealand is on the cusp of passing legislation that would update industrial allocation settings as well as late payment penalties for ETS participants.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.