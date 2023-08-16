Asia Pacific > Australian coal company expansion plans could release 1.2 Mt of methane emissions by 2050 – report

Australian coal company expansion plans could release 1.2 Mt of methane emissions by 2050 – report

Published 21:01 on August 16, 2023  /  Last updated at 08:06 on August 16, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

The expansion plans of an Australian coal company could create the equivalent of 100 MtCO2e of GHG emissions from proposed and existing mines, according to new analysis published Thursday.

