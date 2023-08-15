California kicks off public engagement for CCUS regulation, announces timeline for framework development

Published 23:38 on August 15, 2023 / Last updated at 23:38 on August 15, 2023 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US / No Comments

The California government on Tuesday provided an overview and timeline for developing its regulatory framework for carbon capture, utilisation, and storage, with the state facing strong support from industry and heavy pushback from environmental justice organisations.