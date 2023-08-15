Controller, Terraformation – Remote, US

Job Type: Full Time

Full Time Job Title: Controller

About Terraformation

Terraformation is restoring the world’s forests to help solve climate change and build thriving communities.

Our mission is to help solve climate change by restoring the planet’s forests. We believe that native forest ecosystems are the most effective, safe, and scalable carbon capture systems on Earth. We work with partners all over the world to accelerate successful restoration projects and scale this climate solution.

We’re innovating in both forest tech and green finance. We’ve developed accessible, low-cost solutions to native forest restoration, including off-grid seed banks to store millions of seeds anywhere, open-source software to measure tree health and growth, and accessible forestry training programs. We’re also developing novel financing structures to support local communities as they undertake restoration projects.

We’re a unique mix of foresters, technology experts, and creative communicators brought together by our common mission.

Learn more at terraformation.com.

Location: Remote; US

Remote; US Salary: $130,000 – $150,000, plus equity (depending on location and experience)

Job Mission

Terraformation is hiring a Controller to lead the Accounting team. Reporting to the CFO, the Controller will closely manage all monthly, quarterly, and annual accounting processes and reporting, allowing Terraformation to push forward in its mission of planting 1 trillion trees by 2030. This critical role will help monitor our financial accounting as we continue to grow our projects worldwide.

Travel: 1-2 times per year

Responsibilities

Manage A/P, A/R, payroll, cash reconciliation, general ledger, and account reconciliations.

Oversee month-end and annual close process, continuously improve efficiency, and shorten the month-end close cycle.

Prepare and analyze financial statements, ensure GAAP compliance, and maintain accuracy.

Oversee all key accounting operations and compliance functions, including but not limited to payroll, treasury, and tax returns.

Maintain accounting for equity, capitalized software, and deferred revenue.

Prepare month-end closing journal entries, financial statements, and supporting schedules.

Support annual internal and external financial and international statutory audits.

Recruit, manage, and mentor accounting and finance team members.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field

Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience in a similar role and 4 years of Big 4 experience

CPA qualification

Strong analytical, communication, and problem-solving skills

Proven ability to manage and mentor team members

Startup and international accounting experience preferred

We are an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex including gender identity or expression, religion, color, national origin, ancestry, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, credit history, genetic history, arrest and court record, military service, reproductive health decision, domestic or sexual violence victim status if the domestic or sexual violence victim provides notice to Terraformation of such status or Terraformation has actual knowledge of such status, or any other protected category recognized by Hawaii and federal laws.