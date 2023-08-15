Asia Pacific > Korean shipping firms may face $3 bln cost burden under carbon pricing schemes -research

Korean shipping firms may face $3 bln cost burden under carbon pricing schemes -research

Published 12:14 on August 15, 2023  /  Last updated at 12:37 on August 15, 2023  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, International, Shipping, South Korea  /  No Comments

Shipping companies in South Korea may have to bear additional costs of up to 4.9 trillion won ($3.6 bln) if international carbon pricing schemes for the shipping sector are implemented, a report has found.

