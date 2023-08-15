Biofuel test exceeds new shipping emissions reduction standards by over 20%

Published 10:32 on August 15, 2023 / Last updated at 10:32 on August 15, 2023

A biofuel in place of traditional shipping oil has cut emissions by 83% as part of an $18 million trial to abate the shipping sector’s carbon footprint.