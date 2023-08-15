PREVIEW: WCI Q3 auction settlement expectations hover around front-month CCAs, setting new record

Published 13:54 on August 15, 2023 / Last updated at 13:54 on August 15, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Most traders expect the California-Quebec current vintage carbon auction on Wednesday to clear around front-month California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices in the secondary market, which market participants view would result in a new record-high sale clearing price for the WCI market.