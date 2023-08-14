Canadian VER investor sees continued net losses, anticipates forthcoming sale of credits

A Toronto-headquartered voluntary carbon credit financier maintained its net loss for the first six months of 2023, in contrast to a robust net income during the same period in 2022, according to quarterly earnings reports published Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.