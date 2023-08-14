Spanish utility establishes new nature-focused voluntary carbon markets firm

A Spanish energy company announced it has entered into the voluntary carbon market by launching a new company focused on nature-based projects as it targets mitigation upwards of 60 MtCO2e.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.