Carbon Compliance Analyst, Origin – Sydney

Working for us

At Origin we have a strong purpose and values that challenge us to find the answers to the big energy questions. Every person that works with us helps us reach that goal. If you bring good energy to Origin, you’ll get it in return. A challenging career. An exciting industry. And the support to grow and explore your potential.

The Role

The Carbon Advisory, Regulations and Reporting team manages the consolidated Origin Group’s regulatory and reporting requirements under the various carbon and environmental schemes, covering Federal & State governments, mandatory and voluntary frameworks, internal and external stakeholders.

As the Carbon Compliance Analyst, you will ensure all reporting and compliance activities are completed in a timely and accurate manner across mandatory and voluntary carbon & environmental schemes for the consolidated Origin Group.

You will utilise effective operational risk management practices to ensure that Origin has completed all requisite carbon commodity (compliance) requirements. This will include regular reporting of compliance liabilities, commodity creations, retirement and registry management of certificates.

You will also:

• Ensure Origin achieves full compliance in all relevant schemes, where non-compliance places Origin at risk of strategic exposure, regulatory & financial penalty, and reputational damage.

• Effect and complete processes and reporting for the management of carbon information and data flows to ensure that Origin satisfies compliance obligations under the relevant schemes and frameworks.

• Understand the emerging and changing scheme requirements, methodologies and laws affecting carbon schemes.

• Be responsive to internal stakeholder requirements, while meeting time critical deadlines for external stakeholders.

• Maximise efficiencies to reduce reporting burden within the organisation whilst meeting internal and external stakeholder data management and reporting, including external verification.

Is this You?

You have a demonstrated understanding of the renewable energy market and regulatory environment and tertiary qualifications in a relevant discipline. You are highly numerate with demonstrated analytical skills, including the ability to understand complex models and an ability to understand and assess the commercial impact of business decisions.

Previous experience within Australian or International carbon, renewable or energy efficiency schemes, or experience with wholesale data within the National Electricity Market, and Australian Gas Industry would be highly regarded.

You will also have:

• High level interpersonal skills with the ability to establish strong relationships within the business and with other stakeholders

• Ability to identify, grasp, and communicate upon new and complex issues and to work with minimal supervision and instruction.

• Ability to self-manage and work as part of team.

• Intermediate experience in Microsoft Excel

Origin – Where good change happens

At Origin, we’re powered by people who believe in creating collective change. We’re creating more diverse and inclusive workplaces for everyone because the more perspectives we have, in a place where everyone can belong, the better we can tackle our challenges together. We are united, yet unique.

We are committed to fostering a diverse, gender equitable workforce, where all applications are evaluated on merit and potential. We encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, people living with disabilities, culturally diverse people, any stage in life, people with intersex variations and people within LGBTQ+ communities, including trans, and gender diverse.

If you think you have transferable skills, an appetite to learn and would be a great fit, we’d love to hear from you.

A great team to join

It’s an exciting time to join Origin. Together we’re powering a cleaner, smarter energy future for Australia and beyond, always looking for better ways to deliver for our customers – and for our people.

Origin’s Energy Supply and Operations business plays a key role in providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy to power Australian homes and businesses. We’re the largest owner of natural gas-fired power stations in Australia, and generate more than 7,400 MW of power through our flexible generation portfolio. We’re also a major supporter in the growth of renewable supply and storage, supporting a cleaner energy future.

We’re looking for passionate and forward-thinking people to help, who are committed to a zero-harm safety culture, managing risk and driving culture change.

Origin. Good energy

At Origin, our focus is on getting energy right for our customers, communities, and planet. Because we know it’s up to us to shape the future of energy. Today, we serve more than 4.2 million customers, are one of the most significant energy producers in the country and listed in the ASX Top 50 companies.

Origin recognises Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples as the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia, and we pay our respects to Elders past, present and future.

Here’s a little about what makes us, us: www.careers.originenergy.com.au

CLICK HERE TO APPLY