Shell, KNOC join Korea-Malaysia CCS supply chain venture

Oil major Shell and the Korea National Oil Corporation are among a batch of companies that on Friday joined an ongoing carbon capture and storage partnership between South Korea and Malaysia.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.