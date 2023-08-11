EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:36 on August 11, 2023  /  Last updated at 12:36 on August 11, 2023  / Alessandro Vitelli /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon permit prices rose to their highest in eight days on Friday, bringing the benchmark contract level with prices at the end of July amid a resumption of buying activity based on technical and fundamental indicators.

European carbon permit prices rose to their highest in eight days on Friday, bringing the benchmark contract level with prices at the end of July amid a resumption of buying activity based on technical and fundamental indicators.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software